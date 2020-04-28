The most popular van in UK is reaching an important milestone. Ford Transit reached 55 years on the market. The celebration is on hold for good reason – its own Transit fleet has been redeployed to assist the NHS and other organisations in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

More than three million Transits have been sold in the UK since production began at Ford’s Langley Plant in 1965, and today the Transit range is being put to urgent emergency use.

Aside from Ford vehicles already in operation with the emergency services, more than 200 Ford of Britain demonstrator, pool and press vehicles have been deployed to 40 different organisations – including 10 NHS ambulance service trusts – in support of their community-focused work. This vehicle total includes 131 Transit vans.

More than half of the fleets Ford is supporting represent NHS ambulance service trusts and other “blue light” services, accounting for 38 Transits, 12 Transit Connects, eight Transit Customs, three Transit Couriers and two Ranger pick-ups.

Around a quarter of the vehicles are on loan to food retailers, with others supporting other delivery services – all coping with higher than normal demand.