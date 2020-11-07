Hyundai wants to add some spices to its US line-up with the launch of the new Sonata N-Line on the American market. The 2021 Sonata N-Line is available at most dealerships in November, and will be priced at $33,200.

“N” signifies high performance at Hyundai, and latest creation is the 290-horsepower Sonata N Line sedan. The new adds N Brand design elements, chassis upgrades, and an exclusive Smartstream 2.5-liter turbocharged engine mated to a new N Eight-Speed Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission (N DCT) to a SEL Plus trim Sonata.

Based on the 2020 Sonata’s new 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, the N Line version adds a turbocharger, a different cylinder head, and unique internals. These changes put the horsepower at 290 at 5,800 rpm and the torque at 311 lb.-ft. at 1,650-4,000 rpm. These numbers are a significant increase over the standard Sonata’s 191-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine or its optional 180-horsepower turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine.

Hyundai developed the new N DCT with manual or fully automatic modes and eight speeds for improved acceleration and efficiency. The N DCT is equipped with electronic actuators that operate the dual clutch, providing ride comfort, fuel efficiency, and driving fun. Unlike a dry dual-clutch transmission, the wet N DCT uses oil to significantly improve lubrication and cooling performance, as required of higher-torque applications. The wet-typ e dual-clutch transmission uses an electric oil pump for increased thermal endurance and reduced direct parasitic drag on the powertrain. The N DCT was fully developed in-house by N brand engineers, with a fun-to-drive tuning focus. This transmission is similar to the one found in the high-performance 2021 Veloster N.

The Sonata N Line has a unique body kit with a deeper front fascia and four exhaust outlets instead of the standard Sonata’s two. Inside, shoppers will notice bolstered sport seats and N Brand red stitching throughout. The digital instrument display changes when switched through driving modes, which include Normal, Sport, Sport +, and custom. In addition to changing the cluster, toggling through them alters the steering weight and the speed and strategy of the transmission’s shifts.

Sonata N Line has the power, acceleration, and handling that will make drivers smile, just like other N Brand vehicles do. A quick-ratio rack-mounted motor-driven power steering system provides enhanced steering feel, and larger 13.6-inch front and 12.8-inch rear brakes bring Sonata N Line to a quick stop.

At the center of the dashboard, a large 10.25-inch HD screen enables occupants to interact easily with the audio-video and navigation (AVN) functions. This screen can also accommodate a split-screen function that allows audio and navigation to be displayed simultaneously. Sonata SEL, SEL Plus, Limited, and N Line models include three years of complimentary Blue Link services.