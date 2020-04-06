Scheduled to be revealed during the canceled Geneva Motor Show, the Hyundai Prophecy Concept is not coming into light again, after the South-Korean manufacturer decided to share some new informations.

Hyundai Motor Group’s Chief Design Officer Luc Donckerwolke explains some of the key features inside and outside the vehicle.

Prophecy received its digital premiere last month. Rather than being a pure concept, its name refers to the fact that this vehicle teasers ideas and features Hyundai will develop in the future.

Prophecy is inspired by the vintage cars of the 1920s and 30s, with a smooth, coupe-like design. Sweeping curves and smooth lines set it apart from the angular 45, another Hyundai concept car which debuted at the IAA in 2019. However, like 45, it inherits the design language of pixel lights. Its dynamic shape and rear spoiler give it a sporty appearance, and propeller-shaped wheels reduce air resistance. This look is based on Hyundai’s design identity: Sensuous Sportiness.

Inside, the car exudes relaxation, with dark colours and natural materials that hearken back to nature. This is meant to create a completely new type of in-car experience.

One of the most unique characteristics of Prophecy is the steering mechanism. Rather than a steering wheel mounted high on the dashboard in front of the driver, Prophecy is controlled by dual joysticks located left and right from the driver: one on the centre console and the other on the door trim.

In combination with a spacious interior, this not only allows for a more comfortable seating position while driving, it also frees up more space on the dashboard for other features. In addition, 90 per cent of the vehicle’s functions can be controlled via buttons on the joysticks, so there is no need for the driver to take their hands off the joysticks to change the music. This ergonomic setup is known as the Intuitive Human Interface. It has the benefit of increasing passenger safety as well as visual freedom.

Installing joysticks is not the only way the seating position has become more ergonomic with Prophecy. The new Smart Posture Care System (SPCS) allows drivers to enjoy an optimised seating position based on their individual physical characteristics. The driver can either adjust the seat manually to fit their preferences, or allow the car to suggest a “smart” seating position for them. In “smart” mode, the driver enters their height, seated height, and weight, and the car automatically adjusts to the driver’s individual physical condition.

Not only is Prophecy a zero-emissions electric vehicles – it actually cleans the air. This is thanks to a unique air filtration system with a fine dust sensor built in to the vehicle. When particle levels inside the vehicle get too high, the air system activates, taking in fresh air from the outside, filtering it for purity, and circulating the clean air throughout the vehicle. Moreover, this does not just happen when the car is driving – Prophecy continues to clean the air, even when it is idling or charging, and even if no one is inside.