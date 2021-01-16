Hyundai Kona N will be the first performance SUV developed by the South Korean brand. It will soon be launched and, according to Hyundai North America, the car will be available in the US.

The message is simple and says: “Coming in hot, it’s the Kona N. Yes, it’s N. Coming to the U.S. later this year.”

There are no official details about the powertrain used in the Kona N, but a recent report form Evo Magazine says the performance SUV will use the 2.0 liter turbo engine found in the i30 N and Veloster N.

The unit will deliver 280 horsepower and 392 Nm peak of toruqe and it will be equipped with an eight speed automatic transmission and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. The Kona N will also be equipped with an all-wheel drive system.

Recently, Hyundai published some pictures with the upcoming Kona N dressed in camouflage clothes.