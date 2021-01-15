In order to increase the appeal of the X2 in the UK, BMW i launching a special edition called Mesh. BMW M Mesh Edition features exclusive content and new colour combinations.

The new M Mesh Edition builds on the style already offered by the M Sport X model and gives the BMW X2 an even more exclusive and distinctive appearance. The most prominent enhancement is the BMW M mesh kidney grille in high-gloss black. Like the grille on the BMW X2 M35i (fuel consumption combined: 36.2 – 36.7 mpg; CO2 emissions combined: 178 – 176 g/km), it has a pronounced three-dimensional mesh inspired by racing cars.

The BMW X2 M Mesh Edition features exclusive inserts in the bumper trim, prominent cladding on the side skirts and door and the wheel arch trim in a new signature colour Frozen Black-Brown. The Edition comes as standard with a unique 19” Bi-colour Aerodynamic alloy wheel with black accents which can be upgraded to a 20” Bi-colour alloy wheel.

BMW Individual High-gloss Shadow Line with extended features also comes as standard. As well as the High-gloss Black window and exterior mirror surrounds, the mirror base, mirror triangle, B-pillar trim and trim surround on the C-pillars, this package also includes the surround for the M mesh kidney grille, a ring around the BMW badge on the boot lid and exhaust tailpipe finishers in Black Chrome.

The edition comes with X2 logo projection from the exterior mirror on the driver’s side as standard and also includes door handle lighting, ground lighting, exterior mirror lighting and door entry light.

Adaptive LED Headlights, including a four-segment matrix function for high beam, are also available for this edition as an optional extra. These headlights help increase visibility and avoiding dazzling other road users. High beam is split into several LED segments, which activate and deactivate independently to adapt road illumination to the traffic situation at hand.

The M leather steering wheel comes as standard, as does a car key featuring an exclusive M identifier. Cars with a manual gearbox also have a gearshift lever with M badging. The interior trim strips are in Aluminium Hexagon Anthracite, the BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite.

Customers can take their pick from three different types of drive system for the BMW X2 M Mesh Edition. The Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) is available with three efficient diesel engines, three petrol units and a plug-in hybrid drive system, all of which meet the Euro 6d emissions standard. The BMW X2 also offers customers a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive and manual or automatic transmission. Depending on the drive system selected, customers can order their car with sDrive front-wheel drive or BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive, a manual gearbox or automatic Steptronic transmission

The plug-in hybrid powertrain recently introduced for this model series gives the BMW X2 M Mesh Edition remarkably efficient performance and the ability to drive with zero local emissions. A highly efficient electric motor, with an output of 95 hp and torque of 165 Nm are relayed to the rear wheels via a single-speed transmission and teams up with a 1.5-litre petrol engine generating 125 hp and peak torque of 220 Nm. The engine’s power is directed to the front wheels through a six-speed Steptronic transmission.

The resulting hybrid all-wheel drive system has a combined system output of 220 hp and overall torque of 385 Nm to make the BMW X2 xDrive25e exceptionally agile and able to deliver 0 to 62 mph in 6.8 seconds.

The BMW X2 M Mesh Edition is available to order from BMW retailers now from £34,510 with first customer deliveries in March 2021.