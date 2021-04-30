After a long wait and teasing period, Hyundai finally unveiled its first SUV built under the performance N brand. The new Hyundai Kona N is here and looks quite alone in the segment.

The latest member of the N brand comes with a four-cylinder 2.0 T-GDI 280 PS flat power engine and a highly distinctive, sporty design. Various motorsport-inspired features contribute to an all-around dynamic driving experience. These include lightweight, 19-inch forged alloy wheels, special sports seats, and an emotional sound experience. The 8-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (N DCT) allows for an even more sporty, high-performance character.

The all-new KONA N is a ‘hot SUV’, whose look clearly speaks about a powerful presence and driving fun. It combines the modern design of the new KONA base car with the bold and dynamic language of N models. With a 4,215-mm length, 1,800-mm width, and 1,565-mm height, the all-new KONA N is 10 mm longer than the new KONA and just as long as the new KONA sporty N Line trim. At 2,600 mm, the wheelbase, compared with the base car, remains unchanged. A total of 361 litres of storage space supports a range of outdoor activities. Designed with a focus on maximum weight reduction and high strength, the lightweight 19-inch forged alloy wheels add to a great stance and very sporty appearance.

To the side, customers will notice how the all-new KONA N’s sporty silhouette is emphasised by a low ride height. Several other design cues indicate that this is a high-performance Hyundai N model, including N‑exclusive alloy wheels with a dark satin grey finish and red callipers, an N logo on the wheel cap, and an exclusive side sill in red with an engraved N logo.

At the rear, the large, double-wing roof spoiler dominates the view, providing the necessary balance to keep the car on the road. Customers will also notice the iconic triangular third brake light. Lower down on the rear bumper, a large diffuser enhances the airflow departure and minimises turbulence. Its red accent line and two large exhaust mufflers further emphasise the performance spirit.

For the launch of the all-new KONA N, Hyundai developed a new exterior colour: Sonic Blue. Sonic Blue is set between white and light grey, tinted with Performance Blue. It has been developed to be suitable for an SUV body type while still referencing the dedicated Hyundai high-performance colour Performance Blue. The exclusive new N SUV colour complements and contrasts with the other red, dark grey, and glossy black ext erior design elements, giving the all-new KONA N a sporty new look. KONA N is also available in Performance Blue, which is exclusive to N models.

Inside, the all-new KONA N offers a performance-oriented look and feel optimised for high-performance driving. It is equipped with high-quality Alcantara materials. One feature that stands out is the N-exclusive sport steering wheel, which features a design optimised for the perfect grip and button layout necessary for dynamic driving. Two customisable N buttons on the steering wheel allow for any type of pre-set to be mapped according to individual needs for even more ease of operation, and paddle shifters make it possible for the driver to switch gears without taking their hands off the wheel.