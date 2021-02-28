Electric cars need close attention from time to time. The Kona Electric has been freshened with a new, sleeker front fascia design. The former dimpled grille area has been replaced with a sleek new aerodynamic shape with a prominent horizontal character line immediately below the badging and DRLs. New headlamps and DRLs provide a fresh new illumination signature, and the lower fascia opening boasts clean horizontal strakes. New lower fender sculpted vents are both sporty and aerodynamically functional. In profile, a sporty new alloy wheel design has been optimized for efficient airflow. From the rear, a new bumper fascia design carries the lower valance strake elements through to the rear of the vehicle, and a new tail lamp design neatly finishes the rear view.

Inside, the center-stack and center-cluster displays are all new for the Electric as well, with large 10.25 screens in each area for superb driver visibility. The lower center console storage area has also been redesigned with wireless charging capability and efficient use of space.

The Kona Electric powertrain employs a high-efficiency 150 kW (201 horsepower) permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor supplied by a high-voltage 64 kWh lithium-ion battery. The motor develops 291 lb.-ft. of torque distributed to the front wheels. The battery system is liquid-cooled and operates at 356 volts. In addition, Kona Electric estimated MPGe is 132 city, 108 highway, and 120 combined based on internal testing.

Kona Electric utilizes a standard Level-II on-board charging system capable of a 7.2 kW rate of charge for rapid recharging characteristics, with an estimated range of 258 miles based on internal testing. Kona Electric, using a Level-III fast charge rate, can charge from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 47 minutes using its SAE-Combo charging port.

This convenient fast-charging capability is standard on the Kona Electric. With Level-II charging, it can also charge from 10 to 100 percent in approximately nine hours and 15 minutes. For more charging convenience, the charging port is located in the front grille area for head-in parking ease when charging. A battery warmer system is standard on SEL Convenience models and above. The system helps prevent excessively long battery-charging intervals in cold temperatures. In addition, in Winter Mode, the battery warmer can minimize battery-power losses due to low winter temperatures.