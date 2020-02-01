A few months ago, some General Motors officials said there are a few plans for bringing back the Hummer. Now we have a confirmation.

The Hummer nameplate is back but not as a sole manufacturer. We speak about a name model which will be manufactured under the GMC portfolio.

But there is another interesting thing. This will be GMC’s first electric model and General Motors first electric pick-up truck. The future model will be named GMC Hummer EV and it will have about 1,000 horsepower and a whopping 11,500 pound-feet of torque.

The pre-production version of the electric pick-up truck will be unveiled on May 20 and it will go on sale in 2021. It is capable of running from not to 60 mph in just 3 seconds and it will have an giagantic towing capacity.

“GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs and the GMC Hummer EV takes this to new heights. We are excited to debut our revolutionary zero-emissions truck during the biggest night in TV advertising”, said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC.