Citroen is marching towards new record sales in the first part of 2020. And one of its most powerful models in Europe is the small C3, who became Citroën’s best-selling model, in the top five in the B segment in Europe, as of the end of December 2019. The model that gave new drive and energy to the brand in 2016 has since appealed to over 750,000 customers around the world.

The model also has strong appeal for fleet and business customers. Within this segment, C3 saw its registrations increase by 12.6% in 2019.

Consistent with the Citroën “Inspired by You” brand message, New C3 extends its customisation potential, increasing from 36 to 97 combinations. This includes new body colours, new bi-tone choices (incorporating the roof, door mirrors and the rear quarter panel trim), new coloured inserts around the fog lights and the Airbump panels, as well as new graphic trims decorating the roof for an ever more distinctive presentation.

Four Colour Packs has coloured inserts including fog lamp and Airbump Emerald is added to Black, White and Red. The Colour Packs are coordinated with the four roof colours: including one new Emerald colour (in addition to Opal White, Onyx Black, Aden Red). Roof colours are similarly coordinated with the colour of the wing mirrors and the quarter panel trim.

The customisation programme is also featured inside New C3, a space offering peace of mind, with a nod to the world of La Maison Citroën (Techwood colour scheme) and Scandinavian furniture.

New C3 focuses on modernity and flexibility by offering connected services with: Connect Assist (safety and assistance), Connect Nav (navigation) and Connect Play (infotainment).

This package of services is part of the Citroën Advanced Comfort programme, with the aim of providing access to connected services quickly and intuitively for the customer, while meeting three key requirements: optimal safety, easy navigation and an amplified connected experience.

Connect Assist allows you to connect the brand’s My Citroën app to the vehicle, thus have access to vehicle data such as driving range, parking location, mileage, next service.

The Mirror Screen technology compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allows a smartphone to be easily connected. The driver can then find his/her multimedia content directly and control the smartphone and compatible apps from the touchscreen tablet on the dashboard. In order to guarantee driver safety, only driving functionalities are accessible.