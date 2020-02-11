Seat wants to spice up the current Tarraco with some new trim levels, addressed to those who want some more sporty appearance. The new Tarraco has two new sporty levels FR and FR Sport.

Offering enhancements to the exterior, interior and technology package, these two options complete the full range line-up for Tarraco.

The FR exterior body styling DNA fuses performance, practicality and sporty-appeal that perfectly suits their needs. The Tarraco FR comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, the more aggressive FR body styling kit – featuring the dynamic twin exhaust, unique rear spoiler, front and rear sports bumper, as well as black mouldings, wing mirrors and roof rails. The cabin benefits from front sports seats as well as an electric driver’s seat.

The FR Sport takes things another step forwards, with the car planted on arch-filling 20-inch ‘Cosmo’ grey alloy wheels and benefitting from black leather sports seats inside.

The FR Sport also gets an extra technology boost, with rear and top-view cameras offering better all-round visibility and safety, while SEAT’s winter pack adds heated washer nozzles while the occupants can enjoy heated front and rear seats.

Both models also receive SEAT’s self-parking Park Assist system which adds front parking sensors.

The FR and FR Sport trims, available with Tarraco’s full range of engines, complete the line-up alongside the existing SE, SE Technology, Xcellence and Xcellence Lux specifications.

The seven-seater Tarraco, the latest and largest of SEAT’s acclaimed SUV range, is available to order from February 11, with prices starting from £31,680.