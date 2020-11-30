Honda is offering its US clients the chance to have a great experience with its most fun to drive car of the moment: the Civic Type R.

Honda has teamed with online fundraising platform Omaze to offer an exclusive prize package for driving enthusiasts in North America, featuring the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition. Starting today, fans can enter for their chance to win the very first 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition for the U.S., Serial Plate 001. In addition to driving home the Type R Limited Edition, the randomly drawn winner will also receive a once-in-a-lifetime driving experience on the track with Honda IndyCar driver, Colton Herta.

Donations will support the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which is currently running a COVID-19 Emergency Fund, which provides support for students in areas such as technology, mental health, housing, and food insecurity.

The new Limited Edition model, in its eye-catching Phoenix Yellow paint, takes the already high-performance Type R to the next level through various changes in engineering and features designed to maximize its potential while remaining street-legal. The Serial Plate 001 Civic Type R Limited Edition is the first of 600 Limited Edition models planned for the U.S. market.

Exclusive Civic Type R Limited Edition features:

Special Limited Edition build-number plaque on center console

Phoenix Yellow paint w/gloss black roof, hood scoop, mirror caps

Dark chrome Civic badge on rear

46 pounds of weight savings by removing sound deadening, rear seat heater vents, rear window wiper

Lightweight BBS wheels with Michelin Cup 2 summer-only tires

Suspension and steering settings unique to Type R Limited Edition