Hyundai launched Genesis as a separate and premium brand in US. Now, the brand is making its first steps in Europe. And is ready for a future with zero emissions. Genesis announced its vision of electrification for a sustainable future.

GV60 is the brand’s first electric vehicle based on E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), the dedicated EV platform. Images of GV60 were revealed in August and the vehicle is to be released in the second half of this year in the Korean domestic market, leading the brand’s journey to electrification. North American deliveries of GV60 are expected in 2022.

The brand’s new vehicles will all be purely electric starting from 2025. To drive the shift to electrification, Genesis will focus on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel cell and battery EVs. Genesis will put an effort on developing pure electric technologies such as new fuel cell systems with higher power output, and electric systems that help improve efficiency. In addition, Genesis will devote itself to building next-generation technology that draws better performance and efficiency from lithium-ion batteries.

Along with the dual electrification strategy, Genesis announced its goal to pursue a carbon neutral brand by 2035. This is first time for a member of the Hyundai Motor Group to announce the transition, and will solidify the brand as a leader in the luxury vehicle brand. Genesis plans to make the bold transition to innovate its entire value chain, beginning with raw materials, vehicles, and parts and extending to all work sites and production plants.

To become carbon neutral, Genesis will establish itself as a 100 percent zero emission vehicle brand by 2030. Genesis aims to build an EV lineup consisting of eight models and expects global sales to reach 400,000 units per year.