Honda prepares us for the disappearance of the current Acura, one of the most supercars of our times. In order to mark this moment, every 2022 Acura NSX produced at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio will be a Type S model. Just 350 of the limited run supercar will be built for global distribution, with 300 units destined for U.S. customers, marking the first time an NSX Type S has been sold outside of Japan.

NSX Type S has a distinct new front fascia with a wider air inlet increases engine cooling and an NSX GT3-insprired rear diffuser improves its aerodynamic performance. Every angle has been carefully crafted by designers and engineers working closely together to enhance the supercar’s performance as well as create a distinctive, dramatic design.

Additional styling enhancements unique to the NSX Type S include forged alloy split-five spoke wheels, Type S decals, gloss black outside mirrors and door handles, and available Gotham Gray matte paint. “At first glance, people will say it looks completely different,” said exterior designer Dai Hara. “It looks fast.”

The NSX Type S raises the performance of Acura’s electrified supercar to new levels. Stickier Pirelli P-Zero tires put down power from the supercar’s revised twin-turbocharged V6 and three-motor hybrid system. Total system output has been increased to 600-horsepower (+27) and 492 lb.-ft. of torque (+16) thanks to turbos shared with the NSX GT3 Evo race car and higher output from the Sport Hybrid system.

Acura released a new video today, showcasing the development journey of the new 600-horsepower 2022 NSX Type S, the most powerful and best performing NSX ever. Development leader Satoshi Mizukami and exterior designer Dai Hara highlight the tight integration between design and performance critical to creating a heightened emotional connection with the driver of the Acura supercar. The limited-production NSX Type S is the ultimate expression of Acura’s commitment to Precision Crafted Performance.