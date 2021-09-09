Mercedes-Benz is updating the Sprinter to offer some new technologies and power to its European clients. New engine, new transmission, new all-wheel drive system: with a comprehensive technology update.

While the four-cylinder diesel OM 654 was previously only available in Europe with the Sprinter for the cargo van and the chassis with rear-wheel drive, Mercedes-Benz will expand upon this, offering the unit for all versions, including the new all-wheel drive variant. Classified according to the exhaust emissions standard – depending on the drive and body variant selected – in up to four output categories offered globally with 84 kW/114 hp, 110 kW/150 hp, 125 kW/170 hp and 140 kW/190 hp.

The four-cylinder engine from the Mercedes-Benz passenger car portfolio boasts further improved noise and vibration comfort than the predecessor. The advanced, smooth running characteristics and increased towing power, results in a pleasantly quiet interior reducing any unwanted noises.

As a further carryover from the current passenger car range, Mercedes-Benz is combining the state-of-the-art 2.0-liter diesel in the Sprinter with the comfortable 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. The state-of-the-art power transmission replaces the previous 7G-TRONIC PLUS. Together with the pronounced overdrive characteristics, its nine gears keep the engine speeds low in almost all driving situations, which also means considerable savings in fuel consumption and noticeably reduced vibration and noise.

The Sprinter’s new all-wheel drive is a completely advanced system compared to the previous generations, and is partially derived from the current Mercedes-Benz Cars modular system. Unlike the engageable predecessor system, which fed 35 percent of the torque to the front and 65 percent to the rear axle in 4×4 mode, this can distribute the fully variable drive torques between the front and rear axle depending on the situation and without any input from the driver (Torque-on-demand). Fully variable torque distribution is ensured by an electronically controlled multiplate clutch integrated into the transfer case. If the multiplate clutch is disengaged in normal driving operation, the rear axle drives the vehicle entirely. With the clutch engaged, the front axle comes into play. This ensures high traction and effortless handling.

In addition to the increased driving comfort, the Sprinter will also offer a further advancements in ergonomics and safety thanks to the innovative ‘Speed Delivery Door’ sliding door system which will be available ex- factory. This is an automatic, sensor-controlled double swiveling door on the co-driver’s side, which replaces the side sliding door to the load compartment on request.