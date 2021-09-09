Subaru is renewing its US offer with the introduction of the revised Forester. The 2022 version of the crossover will be offered in six trim levels when it arrives at Subaru retailers in October: Base, Premium, Sport, all-new Wilderness, Limited, and Touring.
Forester is the latest model to join the adventure-ready Wilderness family. The new rugged trim level combines Subaru’s renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with a specially revised drivetrain, standard X-MODE, elevated 9.2-inch ground clearance, and exclusive wheels with all-terrain tires. The Forester Wilderness also offers unique and functional exterior and interior appointments.
The entire 2022 Forester lineup receives a bolder new look with a redesigned front fascia, grille, headlights and fog light covers, with each change element varying to match the character of each trim level.
The 2022 Forester also comes standard with the latest version of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The enhanced system improves overall performance and operates under a broader range of conditions thanks to a wider field of view and improved control software. For the Premium with option package, and all higher trim levels, EyeSight includes new Automatic Emergency Steering. The new feature works in conjunction with the Pre-Collision Braking System to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision at speeds less than 50 mph.
Forester’s legendary versatility is also improved for 2022 with a new ladder-type roof rail design. The improved rail system offers a higher dynamic load capacity (220 lb. vs. 176 lb.) and an 800-lb static load limit (vs. 700 lb.), allowing safe use of a roof-top tent. Helpful tie-down locations have also been integrated into the rails.
Inside, two additional utility hooks have been added to the roof of the rear cargo area and a brighter LED interior dome lamp with off-delay is now standard.
All Forester models are powered by a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER engine teamed with a Lineartronic CVT and Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. The direct-injection engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. The Forester is a highly efficient SUV, delivering up to 33 mpg EPA-estimated highway fuel economy. The compact SUV also offers up to 3,000-lb. towing capacity and features standard Trailer Stability Assist.
The 2022 Forester (Base) is priced at $25,195.