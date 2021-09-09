Infinti knows what to offer its US clients when it comes to impressive SUV’s. INFINITI announces its flagship body-on-frame SUV, the 2022 QX80, goes on sale this fall with a price starting at $70,600. INFINITI’s All-Mode four-wheel drive, which is available on all grades, costs $3,100.

The new 2022 QX80 has been significantly refined in 2022 with a widescreen, high-definition 12.3-inch INFINITI InTouch display that includes wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto compatibility. Standard on all grades, the new display includes navigation with lane guidance and INFINITI’s InTouch Services. An all-new wireless smartphone charger is included along with a Bose Premium Sound system, and Intelligent Cruise Control to support the driver.

The new 2022 INFINITI QX80’s most significant change is inside, where a revised center cluster now offers a single, 12.3-inch high-definition INFINITI InTouch display for infotainment. The screen renders sharp and clear information, including navigation guidance, for all occupants of the QX80 and features wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto compatibility for entertainment on the go. A wireless smartphone charger is included as well, offering easy charging on the go for compatible smartphones and other devices.

Widescreen navigation with lane guidance is standard on all 2022 QX80s, including 5-year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare. A Wi-Fi hotspot to connect multiple devices is included (subscription sold separately after 30-day complimentary trial) and an available Rear Seat Entertainment system with twin, 8.0-inch screens offer on-the-go entertainment.

A Smart Rearview Mirror is standard on all QX80s and can display a sharp view behind the luxury three-row SUV when engaged, even if cargo or passengers obstruct rearward vision inside. An Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Front and Rear Sonar System is included to help make navigating tight parking spaces easier, and every QX80 is equipped with driver-assistance systems including Intelligent Cruise Control, Backup Collision Intervention, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, and Lane Departure Prevention.

At its heart, the new QX80 is powered by INFINITI’s 5.6-liter V-8 that makes 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with rear-wheel drive as standard or available with INFINITI All-Mode Four-Wheel Drive, the new 2022 QX80 is as capable and comfortable as ever.