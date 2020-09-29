Genesis is working on a new SUV. Its name is GV70 and today we have the first design clues about it.

The guys from Genesis have published the first camouflaged pictures with the prototype of the GV70. Soon, the model will start its road testing sessions on the Korean public roads.

As a result, the car might be out for the presentation before the end of the year. The GV70 will use the same architecture as the G70 saloon which is also the same platforma used by Hyundai Tucson.

On the G70, Genesis offers a 2.0 liter petrol unit and a 2.2 liter diesel with automatic transmissions and RWD. But on the GV70 there are big chances to see an all-wheel drive setup and, maybe, the plug-in hybrid powertrains from the new Tucson.

According to Genesis, this new SUV will also be sold in Europe.