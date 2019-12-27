Going off-road is mandatory for those who want to enjoy the full benefits of a powerful pick-up. To help its clients navigate through sandy terrain or woods, Ford is making off-road adventures less stressful by giving drivers a “breadcrumb” path to find their way back to the pavement.
When enabled in the SYNC 3 navigation settings, the Breadcrumbs feature works in the background to drop a virtual pin every second while out on the trail. When drivers need to return to the road, the feature provides them with a guide to get back to their starting point – without the stress of relocating landmarks.
For even more off-road capability, Ford Ranger can also be equipped with an FX4 Off-Road Package, including an electronic locking rear differential and Terrain Management System with Trail Control for situation-specific traction. Off-road accessories like a winch-capable front bumper and leveling kit are also available for improved ground clearance and rugged styling.