In order to make a good impression on the US market you have to obtain a good score also in NHTSA tests. because safety is very important for Americans, especially for those who are looking a compact SUV.

The 2020 Eclipse Cross received the highest-possible overall score, a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)’s most recent round of crash testing.

Both the front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variations of the 2020 Eclipse Cross received a 5-Star rating.

The Eclipse Cross performed well in all categories of the evaluation, scoring five out of five stars on the passenger side frontal-crash test and four out of five stars on the driver’s side. Eclipse Cross also earned five out of five stars in the combined side crash ratings and four out of five stars in the rollover test.

The Eclipse Cross entered the 2020 model year with increased availability of driver assistance systems and an expansion of trim configurations. New for 2020 is the increased availability of a two-wheel-drive (2WD) variant. Mitsubishi has applied lessons learned through years of on- and off-road competition to ensure the vehicle lives up to the brand’s reputation for dynamic handling and ruggedness. Fully automatic and invisible to the driver, the vehicle’s Active Yaw Control system maximizes traction.