Ford is ready to sell the new Puma, its small SUV, built in Romanian plant of Craiova. But, until the car will reach its first customers, EuroNCAP decided to crash the Puma.

The new Ford Puma is today the latest Ford model to receive a 5-star safety rating from the Euro NCAP independent crash test authority.

The SUV-inspired Puma crossover has earned the highest-possible rating under the more stringent testing protocols introduced in 2018. Puma – including Puma EcoBoost Hybrid variants – is one of eight Ford passenger car models now offering 5-star safety for customers.

Euro NCAP awarded Puma high scores for adult and child occupant protection – with full points in both the side barrier test and more severe side pole tests. Technologies including Pre-Collision Assist with Active Braking, Intelligent Speed Limiter and Lane-Keeping System were also commended.

Puma is the fifth Ford vehicle to earn the top 5-star safety rating in 2019 alongside the Ford Focus, Mondeo (retested against the latest protocols), Kuga and Explorer Plug-In Hybrid models tested earlier this year. Further Ford models with a 5-star result include Fiesta (tested in 2017), Galaxy (2015) and S-MAX (2015).

The new Ford Puma introduces Ford’s advanced, fuel-saving mild-hybrid powertrain technology alongside class-leading practicality and head-turning design for compact crossover customers.

Powerful, responsive performance and optimised fuel efficiency is delivered using Ford’s EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt technology – seamlessly integrating electric torque assistance with a low-friction, three-cylinder 1.0‑litre EcoBoost petrol engine to deliver up to 155 PS.