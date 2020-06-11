You buy a fast car, exhilarating, but you choose it black. No personality. Just a bad ass attitude and a car that gets dirty very quickly. There are others options. Especially if you buy a Mustang Mach-E GT, the future electric SUV from Ford.

Ford is introducing Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat for Mustang Mach-E GT – a bold, eye-catching premium exterior color designed by the company’s color and materials experts for those who want to turn heads twice.

Cyber Orange and Dark Matter Gray join the list of colors for Mustang Mach-E GT with deliveries starting in late summer 2021. Mustang Mach-E GT is also available in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver and Space White.

“Cyber Orange says ‘look at me’,” said Janet Seymour, Mustang and Mustang Mach-E color & materials design manager. “There’s a certain passion in Mustang customers who really want to show off their Mustang – especially those that look to make a bold statement.”