Subaru is updating its US range with the introduction of the new 2021 Crosstrek compact SUV. A new Sport trim joins the lineup for 2021 with a 182-horsepower 2.5-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER engine offering a substantial performance boost over the 2.0-liter engine in the Base and Premium trims. The Limited trim also adds the 2.5-liter engine for 2021. The 2021 Crosstrek will arrive into retailers late Summer.

All Crosstrek models are equipped as standard with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring, an advantage over other compact SUVs that make all-wheel drive an extra-cost option.

The 2021 Crosstrek features a redesigned front bumper with new-design fog light insert covers (Base trim) or fog light covers (all other trims), plus new-design front grille, with details specific to each trim.

Debuted on the 2019 Forester, the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER engine in the 2021 Crosstrek Sport and Limited produces 182 hp and 176 lb.-ft. of torque. With their standard Lineartronic CVT(continuously variable transmission), these trim levels achieve EPA-estimated fuel economy of 27 city / 34 highway / 29 combined MPG.

The 2021 Crosstrek Base and Premium trims continue to use the efficient and responsive 2.0-liter 4-cylinder BOXER engine that delivers 152-hp and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. Base and Premium trim levels are offered with either a standard 6-speed manual transmission or optional Lineartronic CVT. The CVT models achieve EPA-estimated fuel economy of 28 city / 33 highway / 30 combined MPG. The 6-speed manual models are rated at 22 city / 29 highway / 25 combined MPG.

The new Sport trim offers unique exterior trim elements that include specific wheel arch moldings, Sport-type 17-inch alloy wheels with dark gray finish, and gunmetal finish for the front grille, side mirrors and badges. The Sport interior equipment includes the Premium trim’s content, plus exclusive StarTex™ upholstery with yellow stitching. StarTex upholstery is a lightweight, urethane material manufactured without polyvinyl chloride (PVC), phthalate or chlorine. Also, yellow stitching has been added to the simulated leather door trim panel armrests, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift boot, multifunction display visor, and center console storage box lid. Carpeted floormats feature the Sport logo and yellow stitching. The backing of the floormats is made from 25 percent recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The new Sport is available in seven exterior colors including new Plasma Yellow Pearl and Horizon Blue Pearl.

All 2021 Crosstrek trim levels include seven airbags: driver and front passenger frontal airbags, side curtain airbags and side pelvis/torso airbags, as well as a driver’s knee airbag. Crosstrek has been named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ for six years running (2015–2020). The 2020 model earned the award with EyeSight and Steering Responsive Headlights.

All STARLINK Multimedia systems for the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek feature a high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; voice activated controls for phone; and AM/FM stereo. The 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus that is standard on Premium and Sport adds a single-disc CD player, SiriusXM All-Access Radio, SiriusXM Travel Link (4-month free subscription), STARLINK apps, Wi-Fi hotspot capability (subscription required), and HD Radio.