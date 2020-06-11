From time to time, Maybach remembers what it stands for: exclusivity. The time has come again and Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Sedan will represent the absolute pinnacle of luxury for the Mercedes-Maybach brand in the U.S. market.

Mercedes-Benz USA unveiled the highly exclusive new S 650 Maybach Night Edition featuring unique and distinctive black and carbon fiber elements. Available for the 2020 model year, this special edition is limited to just 15 units and is only available for the U.S. market.

Equipped with a handcrafted 6.0-liter V12 biturbo engine producing 621 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque, the Maybach S 650 is the most powerful in the Mercedes- Maybach sedan lineup and can rocket from zero to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds. The MAGIC BODY CONTROL suspension features a camera that automatically scans the road ahead to proactively counteract bumps and dips for a supremely smooth ride, and it will even lean into curves like a slaloming skier for more dynamic handling.

Key highlights that set the Night Edition apart include the exclusive interior carbon fiber trim in the front and rear of the vehicle, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, and shadow “smoked” 20” Maybach forged wheels. Finished with Obsidian Black exterior paint and Exclusive Nappa Leather upholstery in Porcelain and Black, this exclusive Edition is complemented by Night Edition leather floor mats and a trunk mat in black with porcelain edges, while Night Edition badges also adorn the front fenders and interior trim.

As a benchmark in the super-luxury segment, the Maybach S 650 sets new standards in its sumptuous in terior with features such as two executive rear seats with a 43-degree recline angle and power calf rests, front and rear seats with massage feature, a wood/leather steering wheel and leather covered door sills and seat consoles, extended interior ambient lighting in the rear cabin and rear seat entertainment.

Arriving now in U.S. showrooms, the 2020 S 650 Maybach Night Edition is priced at $242,950.