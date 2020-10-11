Back in 1969, Ford unveiled the first generation Mustang Mach 1. It was a model with some factory performance tweaks. The Mach 1 name was also available in 2003 but today we have a new version of this nameplate in the Mustang line-up.

The new Mustang Mach 1 was unveiled a few months ago and according to Ford, this will be a global model. It will be sold just like any other Mustang so if you are a ‘Stang fan don’t wait too long and order one.

The all-new Mustang Mach 1 is set to become the most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang ever, courtesy of a newly designed front end, plus Ford Performance parts from Mustang Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT500 models and an available Handling Package for greater at-limit handling.

Packing a specially calibrated 5.0-liter V8 engine that has a projected 480 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 420 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,600 rpm, Mach 1 is a fitting celebration of a nameplate born more than 50 years ago.

Integrated into the Mach 1 engine are revised Shelby GT350 components including the intake manifold, oil filter adapter and engine oil cooler, increasing engine oil cooling capability by 50 percent.

Drivers can also opt for an available 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission with an upgraded torque converter and unique calibration that enables optimizing torque capability, shift character and overall enhanced performance. A second air-to-oil cooler increases cooling capacity by 75 percent.