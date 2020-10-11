The base R8 model was canceled back in mid-July and the only way to get this sporty model was by selecting the Performance variant. But starting this October, customers will have a more accessible R8 because the German car manufacturer has unveiled the R8 RWD for the US market.

The R8 RWD comes with a V10 5.2 liter 532 horsepower model which is 70 HP less than the Performance version. The torque is also down to 398 lb-ft, compared to the 413 lb-ft. But getting rid of the AWD system, this version of the R8 is more agile and tail-happy.

Available in both Coupe and Spyder body styles the model can run from not to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds (3.7 seconds for the convertible). Also, the top speed is down by 4 mph compared to the AWD version.

The new Audi R8 RWD will have a price tag of $142,700 for the Coupe, while the Spyder starts at $154,900.