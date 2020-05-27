Ford wants to offer its US clients a nicely equipped Edge, but also with a sporty flair. So it decided to expand the Edge’s range with an update. The new Edge ST-Line version is now ready to complete the succes of the ST version. Since its 2018 introduction, sales have outperformed the previous Edge Sport model, with nearly double the number sold. In 2019 and 2020, nearly 13 percent of all Edge sales have been ST models.

With a starting price $5,165 less than Edge ST, Edge ST-Line shares the same aggressive looks and includes all of the smart driver-assist technologies.

Edge ST-Line styling inspired by Ford Performance includes a unique ST-style grille with body-colored bumpers, black ST beltline molding combined with lower sport cladding, standard fog lamps and signature LED lighting. Black roof rack side rails, 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels and unique Edge ST-Line badging further enhance the look of the new SUV.

Edge ST-Line comes standard with a 250-horsepower twin-scroll 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine featuring Auto Start-Stop, an 8-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel-drive capability.

Edge ST-Line comes loaded with technology including standard SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Waze and Ford+Alexa compatibility, plus a wireless phone charging pad. Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Plus technology – featuring Enhanced Active Park Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane-Centering and All-Wheel-Drive Disconnect – is optional.