Alfa Romeo Giulia will soon get an electric version,. But please, don’t get to excited because the electric Giulia will be a track version of the current medium-sized sedan.

The car will be built by Romeo Ferraris, the same guys who have developed the Giulietta TCR model. The electric Alfa Romeo Giulia will be developed to compete in the next ETCR (electric TCR) competition.

In 2020 will be the inaugural season of this new competition and it will have only four races. According to the FIA reguliations, all the cars involved in the ETCR will have to offer a maximum 670 horsepower and will be feated with a 65 kWh battery pack.

Until now, Cupra and Hyundai have developed cars that will be runned in the new electric competition.