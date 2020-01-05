Polaris has published the first teaser picture with the upcoming Slingshot. There is also a short teaser video which will give us the first glimps of what we should expect to see in the following months.

The new Polaris Slingshot will come with a central front lighting is form of a bar, while the body panels will feature new design details. Also, the new three-wheeler will feature some new front fenders.

Until now there are no details about the engine, but we can be sure that Polaris will come with some updates on the current unit. The 2019 Slingshot relies on the 2.4 liter four-cylinder engine which can deliver 173 horsepower.

There are some rumors that said the new Slingshot might come with a turbocharged 2.0 liter unit which can deliver about 275 horsepower.