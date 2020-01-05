Chrysler has published a teaser picture with the upcoming Airflow Vision Concept. According to the US-based car manufacturer, the prototoype will be unveiled during the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show.

The car takes its named from the Chrysler Airflow sedan of the 1930 and the concept relies on the “dimensions and flat load floor of the Chrysler Pacifica [Hybrid]” .

According to Chrysler officials, the car will create a “first-class travel experience.” For now, we don’t have any details about the engine, but we are pretty sure that the US-based produce will use something electric.

Eventhought there is no news about the technologies, we can assure you that Chrysler will come out with some Level 4 autonomous driving tech.