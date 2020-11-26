Hyundai has a new surprise for its European fans. Its name is Bayon and it will be a new crossover made for the Old Continent people.

In order to assure us that the model is real, Hyundai also come up with a teaser picture of the new model.

The new Hyundai Bayon will be positioned under the Kona model and it will be mechanically realted to the i20 B segment hatchback.

We don’t know for sure, but we can say that the new Bayon might replace the i20 Active in the South-Koreean manufacturer line-up. We expect to see a Hyundai Bayon with front-wheel drive and gasoline engines.

In the i20, the base variant has a 1.2 liter petrol unit which delivers 83 HP, but there are also some three cylinder turbo units which can offer 100 HP and 120 HP.