We already know that in a few months Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new generation S-Class. The top-of-the-line model will come with a completley revised exterior, with a new interior and also with modified engines.

Until we’ll see the new S-Class, the guys from Mercedes-Benz have published the first teaser video. As a result we have the chance to see the some details of the new S-Class.

Until now we know that the new generation S-Class will come with a Level 3 autonomous systems and with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. Also, we do know that Mercedes-Benz is working on the first electric S-Class based on the EQS prototype we have seen last year.

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class which will be unveiled in the months to come will also feature a two-door Coupe and a Cabriolet variant.