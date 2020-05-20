Nissan is updating its 2020 Frontier model on the US market, in order to increase its popularity. The 2020 Nissan Frontier pickup, which features an all-new 3.8-liter direct injection V6 engine and all-new 9-speed automatic transmission, will go on sale in July with a starting price of $26,790 for the King Cab 4×2 S model.

The 2020 Frontier is available in King Cab, Crew Cab Short Wheelbase and Crew Cab Long Wheelbase bodies and in a choice of 4×2 and 4×4 drive configurations. The Desert Runner trim, SL trim, manual transmission and I-4 engine options are no longer offered in an effort to simplify the model lineup.

All 2020 Frontier models will feature an all-new, 3.8-liter V6 engine and 9-speed transmission, which were developed for U.S. customers and will be key elements of the all-new, next-generation Frontier.

The 2020 Frontier offers a number of other upgrades for the new model year, including standard push button start. In addition, a number of features are now standard for all grades: leather shift knob, manual tilt steering, power door locks and power windows with driver side auto-down.

With improved power and performance, new standard equipment and better fuel economy than the previous model year trims with V6 engines and automatic transmissions, the 2020 Frontier carries an average price increase of under $2,000.

Two previous option packages have been added to 2020 Frontier Crew Cab SV grades at no additional charge. The Midnight Edition includes special black exterior treatments and 18-inch gloss black aluminum-alloy wheels, while the Special Edition Package features trip computer, Satin Chrome grille, body-color rear bumper and 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels.