Genesis, the recently established premium brand of Hyundai, is offering its US clients a brand new G80 model, that suffered some improvements for the 2020 version.

The all-new 2021 Genesis G80 executive luxury sedan goes on sale this summer with a 2.5T inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine or a 3.5T V-6 twin-turbocharged engine. G80s equipped with the 2.5T engine will be available with rear-wheel drive (RWD) or optional all-wheel drive (AWD), with a starting price of $47,700. G80s equipped with the 3.5T engine are also available with either rear-wheel drive (RWD) or optional all-wheel drive (AWD), with a starting price of $59,100.

The all-new G80 2.5T drivetrain variants (RWD or AWD) are offered in three package levels each: Standard, ADVANCED, and PRESTIGE; while G80 3.5T variants (RWD or AWD), are available in two package levels each: Standard and PRESTIGE. Every all-new G80 executive luxury sedan comes standard with class-leading active and passive safety technology, highly refined luxury interior appointments and driver-focused features.

The update also brings a long list of new safety systems:

Vehicle Stability Management with ESC & TCS

10 Airbags – Driver side knee, advanced front, enhanced front side & rollover-sensing side curtain, rear seat-mounted side impact airbags, center airbag

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Individual)

Temporary Spare

Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist w/Pedestrian & Cyclist (FCA-CYC) , Lane Oncoming (LO), Junction Turning (JT), Junction Crossing (JC), Lane Side (LS), and Evasive Steering Torque Assist (ESA)

Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning

Highway Driving Assist II

Driver Attention Warning

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Following Assist

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist

Safe Exit Assist w/Power Child Lock

Auto Defog

Rain-sensing Wipers

Parking Distance Warning (Front & Rear)