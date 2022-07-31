Ferrari has officially unveiled the all-new 296 GT3, a pure-breed racing car. The new model uses a 12–degree V6 turbo engine which was developed to meet the needs of “teams, professional drivers and gentlemen drivers,”.

The mid-engine is mated to a new transmission with a single-disc clutch and six gears.

In order to meet the FIA regulations, the designers had to design a new body kit that generates 20 percent more downforce compared to the previous GT3 racing car developed by Ferrari.

Inside the cabin, the engineers and designers have come with a layout with improved intuitiveness, visibility, and accessibility for the drivers. According to Ferrari, the interior has beedn designed from scratch based on racing drivers inputs.