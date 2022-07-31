Chevrolet has officially unveiled the all-new Seeker crossover. This new model was launched in China, but there are no news about an US version.

Under the body, the model looks pretty familiar with the Buick Envision, but the exterior look is different.

Inside the cabin, the Seeker comes with a dual screen layput with two 10.25 inch displays. The one in the middles of the dash is tilted toward the driver in order to improve the visibilit. The infotainment system is based on the Xiaoxue operating system – a China dedicated OS – and supports over-the-air software updates and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Under the hood there is a new 1.5 liter turbo engine, but there are no official details of the maximum power. According to Chevrolet, the top speed of the Seeker is clocked at 127 miles/hour.