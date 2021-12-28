A few months ago, Lotus unveiled a special edition of the Elise, Exige and Evora. That special edition was the last one, because the officials have decided to put a stop on those models.

Now, Lotus has announced that the production of the three models has ended. During a 26 year interval, a total of 51,738 vehicles have been produced, which represents almost 50 percent of the company’s entire production run since its inception.

Instead of this trio, Lotus will start to assamble the new Emira, which represents the last Lotus equipped just with a combustion engine.

The production of Emira will start next spring. In the near ftuture, Lotus will expand its line-up with the Evija hypercar and an all-new electric SUV.