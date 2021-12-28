The current Aston Marting Vantage can only be ordered with a V8. But soon, this is about to change, because the British car manufacturer has decided to come up with a V12 edition.

We don’t know the date of the official unveiling, but we know that it will be soon. Very soon. The Brits have published some teaser pictures and a teaser video of the new model.

The latest teaser comes as a video which highlights the sound of the engine. The car will come with some exterior upgrades, and according to rumors, it might wear the RS moniker.

One of the V12 engines found in the Aston Martin line-up is the one used on the Speedster. It delivers 690 horsepower and 753 Nm of torque. We might see the same engine on the future Vantage V12.