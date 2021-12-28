Jeep has announced the modifications for the 2022 MY Wrangler and Gladiator. Bothmodels benefit from a new standard 7 inch infotainment screen for all trim levels. The new display replaces the old 5 inch.

But there is only one exception: the two-door Wrangler Sport without air conditioning.

For the more expensive trim levels, standard you’ll get an 8.4 inch display as standard.

Other upgrades include a new cabin air filter that is able to remove 95% of particulates, and it is standard for all trim levels.

Also, Jeep introduces new exterior color Silver Zynith which replaces the old Billet Silver.