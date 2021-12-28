Back in 2020, Chrysler unveiled the Airflow concept at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 2022, the officials have decided to come up with an evolved version of the Airflow concept car.

Just like the first variant, it will be unveiled durig the next months CES. For now, there are no details about the electric crossover. The only thing we found out is that the vehicle will be “leading the brand’s transformation to clean mobility and seamlessly connected customer experiences.”

We can expect to see an electric SUV with good range which will compete with the new Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4 and Tesla Model Y.

It could ride on the STLA Medium platform, and feature a single motor or a dual-motor AWD configuration.