The Audi fans in Canda have fewer options for performance cars. According to the official website of the Audi in Canda, the TT RS and RS3 are not more listed.

Both cars are using the 2.5 liter five-cylinder engine. For now there are not answers from the Audi Canada officials, but judging by the rumors, both model won’t come back in the line-up.

We are pretty sure that this decision was made becase of the emission requirements. If this is an emission problem, we might see some other cars dissapearing from the line-up.