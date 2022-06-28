DS has prepared a facelift for the current DS 7 model. The car is losing the Crossback suffix and features an updated design, new technologies, and a more powerful plug-in hybrid variant.

There are not many exterior details to see: updated headlights with Matrix LED, new taillights, and a redesigned grille. There are also new alloy wheels with sizes from 18 to 21 inches.

Inside the cabin, there is a standard 12-inch display on the center console, which can be connected wirelessly to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The engine range was also updated. You’ll be able to pick from gasoline, diesel, and PHEVs. The base option will be a 130 HP diesel or a 130 HP petrol unit. There are three PHEV versions: all of them are equipped with a 14.2 kWh battery pack and use the 1.6-liter petrol engine. The base version has 225 HP and it is a FWD. The second one is AWD and delivers 300 HP, while the range-topping version can offer 360 HP and AWD.

Reservations are already open in some European countries.