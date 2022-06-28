In 1948, Ford launched the first model of the F-Series. These days, the pickup truck series is turning 75, and in order to celebrate this, the American manufacturer has decided to come up with a special edition of the current F-150.

The new anniversary model is named the F-150 Heritage, and it will be available to order in a couple of weeks.

What is special? Well, Ford decided to come up with some retro touches specific to the ’70s and ’80s. To be more specific, we are talking about a two-tone bodywork. There are five of them from which to choose: Race Red midsection, with upper and lower Carbonized Gray; Atlas Blue midsection, with upper and lower Agate Black; Antimatter Blue midsection, with upper and lower Carbonized Gray; Avalanche midsection, with upper and lower Agate Black; Area 51 midsection, with upper and lower Agate Black.

Also, there are special wheels with a gray finish, and new seats inside the cabin.

Ford put a white “75 Years” logo in the upper center section of the windshield, which is also present on the infotainment screen when the truck is fired up.

All the F-150 Heritage Edition units are based on the 2022 XLT model.