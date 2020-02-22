There are some niche manufacturers who dare to develop some strange supercars, hoping they will convince people to buy them instead of Ferrari or Lamborghini.

Pictured against the backdrop of Alameda Naval Base in San Francisco, California, Czinger Vehicles’ groundbreaking 21C hypercar has showcased some of its performance figures.

Czinger’s announces that its 21C achieves 1250 hp (1233 bhp) and is capable of 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 1.9 seconds. This performance is attained through Czinger’s in-house developed, strong hybrid powertrain and optimised, additively manufactured vehicle structure.

The 21C is designed, developed, engineered and manufactured from the ground up in Los Angeles, California by 21st century scientists and artisans. Built using proprietary design and manufacturing technologies, the 21C is an evolutionary leap in performance vehicle creation.

Czinger’s global debut will be at the Geneva International Motor Show 2020