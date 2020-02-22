Bugatti os one of the most desired brands in the world, so it is normal that the cars have a very limited production.The Veyron was produced in only 500 units. The Chiron has the same fate and exclusivity.

Three years after the first client received their brand new Chiron, production has reached its second half. After several weeks of meticulous craftsmanship, the 250th Chiron is ready to be sent out into the world. Furthermore, this Chiron Sport “Edition Noire Sportive” will be given a place of honor at the International Motor Show in Geneva.

With 250 cars produced and more than 150 already paid for, fewer than 100 units are still available for sale. The iconic 8.0-liter 16-cylinder engine with up to 1,600 hp represents the highest level of engineering artistry. Beside its impressive performance, the Chiron offers the utmost comfort and ease of driving as well as perhaps the strongest representation of true luxury: peerless exclusivity.

This 250th Chiron is not only distinctive due to its role in marking the end of the first half of the production cycle. It will also adorn the Bugatti stand at the Geneva International Motor Show in the beginning of March, where clients and invited guests will have the opportunity to admire it in the configuration room for the duration of the event.