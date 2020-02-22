Nothing takes your money out of your account like a customized Bentley. And this one is truly special. The new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible is the luxury pinnacle of the Continental GT family.

The new Double Diamond design has been inspired by Bentley’s exclusive Diamond-in-Diamond interior quilting design concept, which adorns all four seats, the door casings, rear quarters and now for the first time furnishes the tonneau cover. The Diamond-in-Diamond interior quilting itself has been tailored to include contrast stitching in two complementary colours to accentuate the thread against the quilting.

It takes almost 400,000 stitches to deliver this quilting across the cabin of the car, with each diamond containing exactly 712 individual stitches – each one precisely aligned to point to the centre of the diamond it creates. Developing the embroidery process to deliver this process alone took 18 months.

Furnishing the profile of the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible are all-new 22 inch 10-spoke painted & polished wheels with floating, self-levelling wheel badges that remain upright as the wheel rotates.

Bentley Mulliner has combined traditional and modern coachbuilding techniques to introduce new contemporary and bespoke features. A contrast diamond milled technical finish has been applied to the centre console, which is finished with a new and exclusive brushed silver Breitling timepiece set within a quartet of chrome bullseyes to provide stunning interior jewellery. The same theme carries from the physical to the digital, with the precision-rendered gauges of the LED-display driver’s instrument panel using the same brushed finished and Mulliner branding.

The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible is available with the top of the range Naim for Bentley audio system. The state of the art setup features eighteen speakers and two Active Bass transducers driven by a 2,200-watt, 20-channel amplifier and eight DSP sound modes with Active Bass.

The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible will be available with Bentley’s V8 and W12 powertrains. When equipped with Bentley’s 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12, the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds (0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds) and is capable of a top speed of 207 mph (333 km/h).The new-generation 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 delivers a top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h) and 0-60 mph in 4.0 se conds (0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds).