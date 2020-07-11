Cupra has published the first pictures and details of the upcoming el-Born. This is the firste electric hot hatch developed by the company, and also the first hot hatch based on the MEB Volkswagen Group special platform.

The new Cupra el-Born borrows the cues from the Seat el-Born hatchback but it has some more extrem body accessories. UNtil now, the Spanish performance division did not disclose all the technical details.

We don’t know the performance of the electric engine or engines, but we don know that the Cupra el-Born will be able to run from not to 50 km/h in 2.9 seconds.

Thanks to a 77 kWh battery pack, the Cupra el-Born will be able to travel up to 500 kilometers.