A couple of weeks ago, Hyundai unveiled the all-new generation Elantra. For now, the model is available in Asia and North America, but there are chances to see it back in Europe.

At the launch of the car, the Hyundai officials have said that the model will be available in a N Line variant. This is not a purley performance model, but it will come with some tweaks around the suspension and steering, and some exterior modifications.

Now, the Hyundai officials have published the first rendering pictures of the upcoming Elantra N Line. The car comes with a more aggressive look, a new redesigned bumper and beefier air intakes with some new ornaments shaped like a boomerang.

The profile reveals a shiny new 18 inch alloy wheels fininshed in two colors while the car sits lower to the ground. At the back, the most obvious upgrade is the dual exhaust system. There is also a discreet wing mounted on the tailgate.