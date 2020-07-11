Lamborghini has prepared a big surprise for its fans: the all-new Sian Roadster. Just like the coupe model, the new 2021 Lamborghini Sian Roadster is equipped with the first mild-hybrid powertrain developed by the Italian car manufacturer.

Under the hood of the 2021 Lamborghini Sian Roadster is a V12 6.5 liter engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system. The total power delivered by the engine is clocked at 819 horsepower. With a special transmission, the new Sian Roadster can run from not to 100 km/h in under 2.9 seconds, while the top speed exceeds 218 mph.

Where the coupe will be manufactured in 63 units, the new Sian Roadster will be built in just 19 units.

More than that, the Italian car manufacturer has announced that all the exemplare were reserved.