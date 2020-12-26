Chevrolet is closer and closer to revealing the new Bolt EUV. Chevrolet revealed a first look at part of the 2022 Bolt EUV’s signature lighting, featuring a sequential front turn signal and LED daytime running light.

The Bolt EUV will go into production in summer 2021 and will be the first electric vehicle from Chevrolet to feature Super Cruise, the industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance system for compatible highways.

The system was already announced on the new GMC Sierra 1500. So it is just around the corner.

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 75 countries with nearly 4 million cars and trucks sold in 2019.