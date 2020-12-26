Nissan is updating the current range of vehicles and starts with the Murano popular SUV. The Japanese manufacturer announced U.S. pricing for the 2021 Nissan Murano, which is on sale with a starting price of $32,510 USD for the Murano S front-wheel drive model.

For the 2021 model year, Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology, with class-exclusive standard Rear Automatic Braking2, is now standard on all four Murano grade levels. Also new for 2021 are three new exterior colors – Magnetic Black Pearl, Boulder Gray Pearl and Scarlet Ember Tintcoat.

In addition, a new Special Edition Package replaces the previous SV Premium Package. The package includes Dual Panel Moonroof, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Prima-Tex -appointed seats, heated front seats and 20-inch Dark Charcoal aluminium-alloy wheels.

The 2021 Murano is offered in four well-equipped premium grade levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum.

Standard on all grade levels is NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with 8.0-inch color display with multi-touch control. Murano SL and above grades add standard NissanConnect with Navigation. Available technology includes Intelligent Around View Monitor and an 11-speaker Bose premium audio system.

Every 2021 Murano comes equipped with a 260-horsepower 3.5-liter DOHC V6 connected to an advanced Xtronic transmission. Murano is available in front-wheel drive or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.